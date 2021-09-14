Another Oneida County resident dies from COVID-19

ONEIDA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has released their COVID-19 numbers, and sadly, one neighbor has passed away from the coronavirus.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 13:

79 new positive cases, 24,806 total.

724 active positive cases.

4.6% positivity rate.

1 new COVID-19-related death, 448 total.

1,151 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.

53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 34 unvaccinated/19 vaccinated. 36 at MVHS 12 at Rome Health 5 out of county



13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU. 9 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated



8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 6 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

