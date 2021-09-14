Another Oneida County resident dies from COVID-19

ONEIDA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has released their COVID-19 numbers, and sadly, one neighbor has passed away from the coronavirus.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 13:
- 79 new positive cases, 24,806 total.
- 724 active positive cases.
- 4.6% positivity rate.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 448 total.
- 1,151 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 34 unvaccinated/19 vaccinated.
- 36 at MVHS
- 12 at Rome Health
- 5 out of county
- 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 9 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 6 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated