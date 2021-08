ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a tweet on Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that another person has died of COVID-19.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 47 new cases. 411 active cases with 28% being household contacts. 30 Residents are in the Hospital with 7 in the ICU. Sadly we lost 1 neighbor 76 year old male. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) August 10, 2021

The victim was a 76-year-old man. The last time someone died of COVID-19 in the county was over the weekend on July 25-26, when a 74-year-old man died. A week prior, a 38-year-old man passed away from the virus.