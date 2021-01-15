Anthony Picente gives an update on COVID-19 in Oneida Co.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens said they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who qualify to receive it as soon as it becomes available. In New York groups in 1a and 1b are eligible to get vaccinated.

Walgreens has been providing vaccine to skilled nursing facilities. CVS is providing them at limited locations, while Rite Aid said they will most likely have vaccine available during phase 2 and phase 3 of distribution.