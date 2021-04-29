Anyone 16+ can walk in for COVID vaccine at state-run sites

Liana Fonseca looks away as she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning Thursday, anyone 16 years or older does not need to call or go online for an appointment, they can just walk in for a COVID vaccine.

Currently, only state-run sites are allowing walk-ins. The following are state-run sites:

Governor Andrew Cuomo says local health departments can also go to walk-in style at their clinics, saying this eliminates some of the obstacles preventing people from getting their shots.

For those 16- and 17-years old, keep in mind that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for anyone under 18.