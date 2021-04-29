Anyone 16+ can walk in for COVID vaccine at state-run sites

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Liana Fonseca looks away as she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning Thursday, anyone 16 years or older does not need to call or go online for an appointment, they can just walk in for a COVID vaccine.

Currently, only state-run sites are allowing walk-ins. The following are state-run sites:

  • Aqueduct Racetrack – Racing Hall, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420
  • Dome Arena (DBA Roxbury Dome Partners LLC), 2695 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14467
  • Javits Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
  • Jones Beach – Field 3, 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793
  • Plattsburgh International Airport – Connecticut Building, 213 Connecticut Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12903
  • State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209
  • SUNY Albany, 1400 Washington Ave Albany NY 12222
  • SUNY Binghamton, 10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790
  • SUNY at Buffalo South Campus – Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214
  • SUNY Polytechnic Institue – Wildcat Field House, 880 Wildcat Drive, Utica, NY, 13502
  • SUNY Potsdam Field House, 44 Pierrepont Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676
  • SUNY Stony Brook, 100 Nichols Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794
  • Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606
  • SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus – 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY 
  • Suffolk Community College Brentwood Campus – 502 Wicks Road, Brentwood, NY
  • SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Center – Gate C, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY 
  • SUNY Orange – Diana Physical Education Center, 9 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown, NY 
  • Ulster County Fairgrounds – 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY 
  • Queensbury Site – 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY 
  • SUNY Oneonta – 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY
  • Corning Community College – Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center, 1 Academic Drive, Corning, NY 
  • Conference Center of Niagara Falls – 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY 
  • Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx – 1220 East 229th St., Bronx, NY 

Governor Andrew Cuomo says local health departments can also go to walk-in style at their clinics, saying this eliminates some of the obstacles preventing people from getting their shots.

For those 16- and 17-years old, keep in mind that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for anyone under 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area