Anyone 16+ can walk in for COVID vaccine at state-run sites

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning Thursday, anyone 16 years or older does not need to call or go online for an appointment, they can just walk in for a COVID vaccine.
Currently, only state-run sites are allowing walk-ins. The following are state-run sites:
- Aqueduct Racetrack – Racing Hall, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420
- Dome Arena (DBA Roxbury Dome Partners LLC), 2695 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14467
- Javits Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
- Jones Beach – Field 3, 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793
- Plattsburgh International Airport – Connecticut Building, 213 Connecticut Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12903
- State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209
- SUNY Albany, 1400 Washington Ave Albany NY 12222
- SUNY Binghamton, 10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790
- SUNY at Buffalo South Campus – Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214
- SUNY Polytechnic Institue – Wildcat Field House, 880 Wildcat Drive, Utica, NY, 13502
- SUNY Potsdam Field House, 44 Pierrepont Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676
- SUNY Stony Brook, 100 Nichols Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794
- Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606
- SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus – 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY
- Suffolk Community College Brentwood Campus – 502 Wicks Road, Brentwood, NY
- SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Center – Gate C, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
- SUNY Orange – Diana Physical Education Center, 9 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown, NY
- Ulster County Fairgrounds – 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY
- Queensbury Site – 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY
- SUNY Oneonta – 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY
- Corning Community College – Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center, 1 Academic Drive, Corning, NY
- Conference Center of Niagara Falls – 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY
- Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx – 1220 East 229th St., Bronx, NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo says local health departments can also go to walk-in style at their clinics, saying this eliminates some of the obstacles preventing people from getting their shots.
For those 16- and 17-years old, keep in mind that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for anyone under 18.