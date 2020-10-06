Apex Entertainment to reopen at Destiny USA on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Apex Entertainment on the third floor of the Canyon area of Destiny USA will reopen on Wednesday.

In a news release, Destiny USA officials said the entertainment venue will open with bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and its restaurant. But, per New York State regulations, the arcade will remain closed.

Apex will reopen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The first 50 guests will get an Apex swag bag and a chance to win a $250 gift card.

Apex Entertainment’s hours of operation are: