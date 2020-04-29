Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico

by: Kevin Accettulla

(WBTW) — Apple Maps will now show COVID-19 testing locations inside of Apple Maps when a user does a search of nearby locations in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, according to Engadget.

When a user searches for a location, the first thing that pops up under “Search Nearby” is “COVID-19 Testing.” Clicking on that will display the locations near the user.

A user can click on the location to get directions and find a link for more information about that specific testing site.

Medical facilities that offer testing can submit their information for it to be reviewed by Apple and included on the map.

