Apple might reopen some stores in April

FILE – In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple’s new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer. Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Apple officials told their staff that some of its retail stores may reopen in April on a staggered basis.

The tech giant detailed the possibility in a memo obtained by the Senior Vice President of People and Retail.

A spokesman for the company would not comment on the memo.

It also outlined a plan to let many employees continue working from home through at least April 5.

All of Apple’s 458 retail stores outside of China were shuttered in recent weeks due to the coronavirus.

The company has already reopened its 42 stores in China.