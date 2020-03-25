Apple might reopen some stores in April

(WSYR-TV) — Apple officials told their staff that some of its retail stores may reopen in April on a staggered basis.
The tech giant detailed the possibility in a memo obtained by the Senior Vice President of People and Retail.
A spokesman for the company would not comment on the memo.
It also outlined a plan to let many employees continue working from home through at least April 5.
All of Apple’s 458 retail stores outside of China were shuttered in recent weeks due to the coronavirus.
The company has already reopened its 42 stores in China.
