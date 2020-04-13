Apple working on new tool to help find COVID-19 testing sites

(WSYR-TV) — Apple is working on a new tool to help people find coronavirus testing sites in their area.
The tech company launched a portal on its website for medical facilities to register as coronavirus screening locations.
Apple will then verify those testing sites and include them as destination options on its Apple Maps app.
The app will also provide information on drive-thru testing locations. It’s not clear when this new update will be made available for iOS users.
