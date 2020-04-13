Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Apple working on new tool to help find COVID-19 testing sites

Coronavirus
A jogger runs past an Apple Store closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the business district of Shadyside in Pittsburgh. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Apple is working on a new tool to help people find coronavirus testing sites in their area.

The tech company launched a portal on its website for medical facilities to register as coronavirus screening locations.

Apple will then verify those testing sites and include them as destination options on its Apple Maps app.

The app will also provide information on drive-thru testing locations. It’s not clear when this new update will be made available for iOS users.

