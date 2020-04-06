Apple working to get PPE to medical workers

(WSYR-TV) — Tech giant Apple is working to get much needed personal protective equipment to medical workers and is preparing to ship a million face shields soon.
“We’ve launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams and our supplies to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.
The company pulled together its resources, sourcing more than 20 million face masks through its own supply chain.
They delivered the first shipment to workers last week.
