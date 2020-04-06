Live Now
Daily White House briefing
Apple working to get PPE to medical workers

Coronavirus
FILE – In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple’s new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer. Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Tech giant Apple is working to get much needed personal protective equipment to medical workers and is preparing to ship a million face shields soon.

“We’ve launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams and our supplies to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The company pulled together its resources, sourcing more than 20 million face masks through its own supply chain.

They delivered the first shipment to workers last week.

