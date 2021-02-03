Appointment link for Onondaga County COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new week, a new delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Onondaga County. Onondaga County will hold its next vaccination clinic on Thursday.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says people who are already registered with OnList, the county’s reserve list for seniors, should begin checking their email at 9 a.m. Wednesday to see if they are selected for an appointment. “The email will give you directions on how to secure the appointment. We will check the OnList emails to see who is responding. We will utilize our phone bank to call folks as well but we…really for the sake of speed, checking your email on OnList is important,” said McMahon.

Another 630 appointment slots will open for anyone eligible in groups 1A and 1B Wednesday at 10 a.m. These are for frontline healthcare workers, first responders, public safety officers, teachers, and other school staff. The link will be made active at 10 a.m. You can make an appointment by clicking here.

Tuesday, Governor Cuomo announced counties can now begin inoculating taxi drivers and restaurant employees, but McMahon said he’s holding off on those groups right now. The health department will review data next week to see if this is able to happen without putting additional strain on the vaccine supply.