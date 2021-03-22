Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine available for Oneida Co. residents

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine are available for a clinic at Griffiss International Airport in Rome on Tuesday.

The Oneida County Health Department is hosting a clinic on March 23 at the Operations Building located at 706 Hangar Road.

Appointments are required. At this time, the health department is vaccinating anyone eligible in phases 1a or 1b. Click here to schedule an appointment and to view a list of eligibility.

You are asked to arrive no more than 30 minutes before your appointment time.

Click here after you register for your appointment to save time at the vaccination site by completing and printing your consent form before you arrive at the vaccination site. Be sure to bring this completed form with you to your appointment.