Appointments for Fulton COVID-19 vaccine clinic still available

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of appointments for Oswego County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic are still available. This clinic is for residents seeking their first dose.

The clinic will be Saturday, March 20 at Fulton High School, located at 6 William Gillard Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

This is a two-shot series of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine this Saturday must be available to receive their second dose on Saturday, April 17.

To register for the clinic visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDD088489A8C055EE0530A6C7C16E674.

In order to be eligible, residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, or be age 60 or over, or have underlying health conditions. For additional information on eligibility requirements, visit the New York State “Am I Eligible” website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Free transportation is available to vaccination and testing sites as a service of Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For details or to schedule a ride call 315-598-1514.