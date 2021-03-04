Appointments for Oswego County COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be made available on Thursdays going forward

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is putting together a weekly vaccination plan. From now on, every Thursday health officials will post a link to their weekly COVID vaccination clinic on their site.

A phone line will also be open on Thursdays for those who do not have access to a computer from 10 a.m. to noon. The COVID-19 Hotline phone number is 315-349-3330.

As of noon on Thursday, some appointments for their clinic to be held on Saturday, March 6 in Fulton are still available.

The county’s clinic will be held at the Fulton High School. Those who fall into the state’s 1 B category as an essential worker, those with an eligible underlying condition, or anyone 65 years or older are able to make an appointment for this clinic.

Those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes a pay stub or work ID, a letter from a health care provider, or proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.

Free rides are available to county run COVID testing sites and vaccination sites.

Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.