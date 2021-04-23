Appointments not needed for those 60+ who want COVID-19 vaccinations at state-run sites

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Technology has made it harder for elderly New Yorkers to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Beginning Friday, the state is removing that barrier. Anyone 60 years and older will no longer have to make an appointment to get a shot at state-run sites.

If you are 60 years old or older and you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you can simply show up to a state-run site, like the New York State Fairgrounds, with proof of identification and your insurance card in hand and get in line for a shot.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement this week and it only applies to state-run sites right now. Those sites include the NYS Fairgrounds, SUNY Polytechnic, and SUNY Binghamton.

Local sites, like the Oncenter, are not offering this walk-in service, but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes to start going into underserved neighborhoods next month and offering vaccines there in pop-up clinics. McMahon says they will be targeting specific age groups and communities. Those who are 50-59 years old are the ones McMahon is looking to target.

“Certainly when we look at the outcomes from hospitalizations, ICUs, that demographic we’ve seen more loss of life there than 40-49,” McMahon said. “Little concerned there. I think we have some hesitancy in those demographics.”

McMahon says we are seeing direct correlations with cases and vaccination rates. Those who are not vaccinated are driving the case load. Right now, that means younger people and children. McMahon hopes the adults will be able to get their vaccinations to protect the children, too.