Governor Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 update
April, worst month in 31 years for restaurants

Coronavirus
FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(CNN) – The National Restaurant Association says U.S. eateries and cafes lost three decades worth of jobs in the last two months.

The nation’s eating and drinking establishments shed more than 5.5 million jobs in April alone according to Department of Labor statistics.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a national unemployment rate hovering near 15% and climbing. Restaurant employment hit its lowest level since 1989.

While the overall employment figures are bad, the losses in the food and drink business are particularly staggering.

Restaurants and bars have three times the job losses of any other industry in America.

The national restaurant industry is now asking Congress for targeted relief for its industry and employees.

