APW Middle School switching to remote learning

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seventh and eighth graders at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District will be switching to remote learning for the week of November 2 after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Students will continue remote learning through November 10, and return to hybrid learning on November 12.

The student was last in school on October 27.

The Oswego County Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing.