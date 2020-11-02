APW Middle School switching to remote learning

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seventh and eighth graders at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District will be switching to remote learning for the week of November 2 after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Students will continue remote learning through November 10, and return to hybrid learning on November 12.
The student was last in school on October 27.
The Oswego County Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court
- Court rules against Johnny Depp in libel case
- Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April, report says
- Lasik eye surgery on the rise during coronavirus pandemic
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta heads for Nicaragua as Category 1 storm
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App