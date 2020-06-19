ARC of Madison County says it will welcome back visitors this weekend

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Family members will be allowed to visit with loved ones living in residential facilities operated by ARC of Madison County beginning this weekend after barring visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says family members must follow several guidelines put in place for the health and safety of residents.

Visits must be scheduled ahead of time, visitors will be required to follow specific protocols and guidelines (information will be provided at each home), visitors will be required to wear masks, and will be subject to symptom and temperature checks.

Saturday will be the first time family members will be allowed to visit since March 25.

“I would like to thank all the family and friends for their understanding during this very difficult time. We are thrilled for our residents and their families alike and will follow all safety measures moving forward,” said Perry Courto, Executive Director at The Arc Madison Cortland.

Family members should contact residences directly to arrange a visit.

