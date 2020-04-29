Are people avoiding hospitals because of COVID-19?

(WSYR-TV) — Are people avoiding emergency rooms because of COVID-19? That is what doctors at St. Joseph’s Health want to know.
The medical director of the Emergency Department told NewsChannel 9 that they have seen about a 50 percent decline in patients. They are not sure if it is directly related to coronavirus, but doctors are urging patients not to ignore their symptoms because it could be a matter of life or death.
Patients with stroke-like symptoms, there’s a window, a timeframe, of about three to four hours where they can get something called TPA, which is, for lack of better word, a clot buster.M.D. Olivia Andrade
The hospital is screening patients and staff at every entry point of the hospital. They are also restricting visitors for the safety of everyone.
