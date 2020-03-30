ARISE offering mental health telemedicine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since COVID-19 reached the U.S., health officials have been asking people to distance themselves to stop the spread of the virus. But isolation can have an impact on people’s mental health, something those at ARISE are working to provide resources for.

Starting just over a week ago, the mental health clinic at ARISE Syracuse opened up a tele-mental health program. That’s thanks to new regulations set by the state to include both telephone and video conferencing as accepted forms of treatment.

So here’s how it works. While the clinic is still open, they’re now treating most of their clients over the phone or through an app called Zoom. It’s your basic video-conferencing app where people can chat with their clinicians, and it has been approved by the state to be HIPPA compliant, to follow all privacy laws. The clinician simply sends a private link including an invitation to chat on Zoom. If the person does not have Zoom downloaded already, they’ll be prompted to do so. They must enable the camera and the sound on their phone and then they’re connected with a therapist in a matter of minutes. It is a type of immediacy those at ARISE say is necessary during these difficult times.

“It’s tough to process without that social component where maybe you would go to a friend’s house and decompose or you would go to a family member and have dinner with them and it would just be an easier conversation. Now people are feeling more alone,” said Kristen Miguel, Director of Clinical Services at ARISE.

Now, tele-mental health has always been accepted as a form of treatment, but a phone call was not. Those at ARISE say this now allows them to reach people who may not have a smartphone or a way to physically get here.

To reach a clinician, you can start by calling their intake line at 315-671-2955.

