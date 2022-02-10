(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced six more COVID-19 deaths Thursday.  

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted five women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 90s, along with one person in a nursing home died. 

233 new positive cases were also announced, bringing the active caseload to 463. 129 residents are in the hospital with 19 of those patients in the ICU, according to McMahon. 

Thursday’s caseload is over 100 positive cases lower than last week’s Thursday total of 442. This announcement comes off the heels of New York ending its indoor mask mandate for businesses, except for healthcare facilities and schools. McMahon has pushed for the state to set a metric for school districts to meet so they can start the process of unmasking students. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“While we are seeing cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in New York State, this pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to protect our vulnerable loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s continue to use the tools we know protect ourselves and vulnerable loved ones from this virus – the vaccine, booster, masks and tests. We must continue to be adaptable and responsive to the changing circumstances, which is why our new Winter Toolkit focuses on how we safely and responsibly move forward in this pandemic: Protecting the most vulnerable, increasing our vaccine and booster doses, strengthening the healthcare system, empowering local leaders and supporting New Yorkers who are dealing with long term effects of COVID.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 205,667
  • Total Positive – 7,442
  • Percent Positive – 3.62%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.88%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,398 (-272)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 494
  • Patients in ICU – 712 (-43)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 404 (-14)
  • Total Discharges – 279,168 (+626)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 72
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,931

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,750

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,341,991
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 47,976
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 301,380
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  80.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.7% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONMonday, February 7, 2022Tuesday, February 8, 2022Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Capital Region50.0847.1743.40
Central New York61.0555.0851.80
Finger Lakes36.0833.5031.51
Long Island30.0027.5725.36
Mid-Hudson29.4829.0827.10
Mohawk Valley53.1050.1346.16
New York City28.5226.3826.69
North Country68.2662.5358.41
Southern Tier52.7847.9145.63
Western New York38.2435.6831.48
Statewide34.7432.3330.88

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMonday, February 7, 2022Tuesday, February 8, 2022Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Capital Region8.21%7.91%7.64%
Central New York9.81%8.84%8.73%
Finger Lakes7.29%6.97%6.69%
Long Island4.93%4.58%4.25%
Mid-Hudson4.23%3.88%3.52%
Mohawk Valley7.50%7.34%7.19%
New York City2.77%2.61%2.57%
North Country10.60%9.96%9.18%
Southern Tier6.03%6.08%5.35%
Western New York8.10%7.71%7.18%
Statewide4.36%4.11%3.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMonday, February 7, 2022Tuesday, February 8, 2022Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Bronx2.97%2.55%2.28%
Kings2.52%2.44%2.27%
New York2.51%2.35%2.22%
Queens3.19%3.11%3.56%
Richmond3.40%3.14%2.82%

Yesterday, 7,442 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,852,069. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,086125
Allegany8,57328
Broome43,34094
Cattaraugus14,85434
Cayuga15,31728
Chautauqua22,94743
Chemung20,58245
Chenango8,88926
Clinton15,58181
Columbia9,67719
Cortland10,06537
Delaware7,40811
Dutchess62,54886
Erie203,336268
Essex5,27825
Franklin8,72634
Fulton12,01738
Genesee13,38029
Greene8,30619
Hamilton8103
Herkimer13,30627
Jefferson19,13266
Lewis6,00520
Livingston11,27541
Madison12,42342
Monroe147,612213
Montgomery11,43346
Nassau395,337420
Niagara46,64665
NYC2,254,2323,254
Oneida51,201102
Onondaga104,897240
Ontario19,05741
Orange104,421146
Orleans8,44725
Oswego24,17394
Otsego9,38822
Putnam23,08021
Rensselaer30,20658
Rockland90,57460
Saratoga44,224107
Schenectady31,75684
Schoharie4,80918
Schuyler3,29713
Seneca5,60933
St. Lawrence19,79182
Steuben19,04252
Suffolk419,658342
Sullivan17,92337
Tioga10,28024
Tompkins16,870125
Ulster30,27661
Warren12,95446
Washington11,59239
Wayne16,57141
Westchester244,500230
Wyoming8,12815
Yates3,22417

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region24015564.6%8535.4%
Central New York1399971.2%4028.8%
Finger Lakes46022448.7%23651.3%
Long Island67633649.7%34050.3%
Mid-Hudson41220549.8%20750.2%
Mohawk Valley1005959.0%4141.0%
New York City1,75180946.2%94253.8%
North Country994646.5%5353.5%
Southern Tier1366144.9%7555.1%
Western New York38519550.6%19049.4%
Statewide4,3982,18949.8%2,20950.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 72 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,931. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                   
Albany1
Bronx4
Broome2
Chemung2
Columbia1
Dutchess2
Erie2
Fulton2
Greene1
Jefferson2
Kings14
Monroe3
Montgomery1
Nassau5
New York6
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens7
Richmond2
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk3
Washington2
Wayne1
Westchester2
Grand Total72

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 9,763 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,402 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region961,372419877,817355
Central New York643,091250593,511263
Finger Lakes859,464366794,430547
Long Island2,164,5081,6141,914,9132,170
Mid-Hudson1,691,7561,0491,477,9821,336
Mohawk Valley323,49479300,012213
New York City7,944,1125,3556,998,2306,387
North Country301,716104272,474202
Southern Tier437,388149399,518250
Western New York950,961378870,357679
Statewide16,277,8629,76314,499,24412,402
Booster/Additional Shots  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region442,2311,5026,262
Central New York292,9528766,135
Finger Lakes458,9861,5468,817
Long Island1,047,4984,54329,398
Mid-Hudson801,6572,63119,444
Mohawk Valley155,9444012,984
New York City2,647,53111,97274,214
North Country137,1824883,083
Southern Tier209,2084883,233
Western New York499,4881,2258,726
Statewide6,692,67725,672162,296