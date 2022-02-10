(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced six more COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted five women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 90s, along with one person in a nursing home died.

233 new positive cases were also announced, bringing the active caseload to 463. 129 residents are in the hospital with 19 of those patients in the ICU, according to McMahon.

Thursday’s caseload is over 100 positive cases lower than last week’s Thursday total of 442. This announcement comes off the heels of New York ending its indoor mask mandate for businesses, except for healthcare facilities and schools. McMahon has pushed for the state to set a metric for school districts to meet so they can start the process of unmasking students.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“While we are seeing cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in New York State, this pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to protect our vulnerable loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s continue to use the tools we know protect ourselves and vulnerable loved ones from this virus – the vaccine, booster, masks and tests. We must continue to be adaptable and responsive to the changing circumstances, which is why our new Winter Toolkit focuses on how we safely and responsibly move forward in this pandemic: Protecting the most vulnerable, increasing our vaccine and booster doses, strengthening the healthcare system, empowering local leaders and supporting New Yorkers who are dealing with long term effects of COVID.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 205,667

– 205,667 Total Positive – 7,442

– 7,442 Percent Positive – 3.62%

– 3.62% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.88%

– 3.88% Patient Hospitalization – 4,398 (-272)

– 4,398 (-272) Patients Newly Admitted – 494

– 494 Patients in ICU – 712 (-43)

– 712 (-43) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 404 (-14)

– 404 (-14) Total Discharges – 279,168 (+626)

– 279,168 (+626) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 72

– 72 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,931

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,750

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,341,991

– 36,341,991 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 47,976

– 47,976 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 301,380

– 301,380 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.3%

– 91.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.4%

– 82.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.0%

– 85.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%

– 70.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.4%

– 72.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.1%

– 88.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, February 7, 2022 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Capital Region 50.08 47.17 43.40 Central New York 61.05 55.08 51.80 Finger Lakes 36.08 33.50 31.51 Long Island 30.00 27.57 25.36 Mid-Hudson 29.48 29.08 27.10 Mohawk Valley 53.10 50.13 46.16 New York City 28.52 26.38 26.69 North Country 68.26 62.53 58.41 Southern Tier 52.78 47.91 45.63 Western New York 38.24 35.68 31.48 Statewide 34.74 32.33 30.88

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, February 7, 2022 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Capital Region 8.21% 7.91% 7.64% Central New York 9.81% 8.84% 8.73% Finger Lakes 7.29% 6.97% 6.69% Long Island 4.93% 4.58% 4.25% Mid-Hudson 4.23% 3.88% 3.52% Mohawk Valley 7.50% 7.34% 7.19% New York City 2.77% 2.61% 2.57% North Country 10.60% 9.96% 9.18% Southern Tier 6.03% 6.08% 5.35% Western New York 8.10% 7.71% 7.18% Statewide 4.36% 4.11% 3.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, February 7, 2022 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Bronx 2.97% 2.55% 2.28% Kings 2.52% 2.44% 2.27% New York 2.51% 2.35% 2.22% Queens 3.19% 3.11% 3.56% Richmond 3.40% 3.14% 2.82%

Yesterday, 7,442 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,852,069. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,086 125 Allegany 8,573 28 Broome 43,340 94 Cattaraugus 14,854 34 Cayuga 15,317 28 Chautauqua 22,947 43 Chemung 20,582 45 Chenango 8,889 26 Clinton 15,581 81 Columbia 9,677 19 Cortland 10,065 37 Delaware 7,408 11 Dutchess 62,548 86 Erie 203,336 268 Essex 5,278 25 Franklin 8,726 34 Fulton 12,017 38 Genesee 13,380 29 Greene 8,306 19 Hamilton 810 3 Herkimer 13,306 27 Jefferson 19,132 66 Lewis 6,005 20 Livingston 11,275 41 Madison 12,423 42 Monroe 147,612 213 Montgomery 11,433 46 Nassau 395,337 420 Niagara 46,646 65 NYC 2,254,232 3,254 Oneida 51,201 102 Onondaga 104,897 240 Ontario 19,057 41 Orange 104,421 146 Orleans 8,447 25 Oswego 24,173 94 Otsego 9,388 22 Putnam 23,080 21 Rensselaer 30,206 58 Rockland 90,574 60 Saratoga 44,224 107 Schenectady 31,756 84 Schoharie 4,809 18 Schuyler 3,297 13 Seneca 5,609 33 St. Lawrence 19,791 82 Steuben 19,042 52 Suffolk 419,658 342 Sullivan 17,923 37 Tioga 10,280 24 Tompkins 16,870 125 Ulster 30,276 61 Warren 12,954 46 Washington 11,592 39 Wayne 16,571 41 Westchester 244,500 230 Wyoming 8,128 15 Yates 3,224 17

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 240 155 64.6% 85 35.4% Central New York 139 99 71.2% 40 28.8% Finger Lakes 460 224 48.7% 236 51.3% Long Island 676 336 49.7% 340 50.3% Mid-Hudson 412 205 49.8% 207 50.2% Mohawk Valley 100 59 59.0% 41 41.0% New York City 1,751 809 46.2% 942 53.8% North Country 99 46 46.5% 53 53.5% Southern Tier 136 61 44.9% 75 55.1% Western New York 385 195 50.6% 190 49.4% Statewide 4,398 2,189 49.8% 2,209 50.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 72 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,931. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 4 Broome 2 Chemung 2 Columbia 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 2 Fulton 2 Greene 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 14 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Nassau 5 New York 6 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Queens 7 Richmond 2 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 3 Washington 2 Wayne 1 Westchester 2 Grand Total 72

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 9,763 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,402 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 961,372 419 877,817 355 Central New York 643,091 250 593,511 263 Finger Lakes 859,464 366 794,430 547 Long Island 2,164,508 1,614 1,914,913 2,170 Mid-Hudson 1,691,756 1,049 1,477,982 1,336 Mohawk Valley 323,494 79 300,012 213 New York City 7,944,112 5,355 6,998,230 6,387 North Country 301,716 104 272,474 202 Southern Tier 437,388 149 399,518 250 Western New York 950,961 378 870,357 679 Statewide 16,277,862 9,763 14,499,244 12,402