As COVID cases rise in Syracuse, city remains focused on getting people vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Addressing COVID-19 comes down to the numbers. In the City of Syracuse, Mayor Ben Walsh remarked: “It’s not good.”

“We are at 365 active cases in the City of Syracuse right now. That’s up, that’s triple where we were just a month ago during our briefing,” Walsh said.

Mayor Walsh said the Delta variant is the biggest factor. He said the city is also monitoring the return of college students.

The numbers haven’t been this high since late winter, he said, so now the focus is on getting people vaccinated.

“The city’s vaccination rate, so 18-plus, with at least one dose is now at 59.4%. Not where we need it to be. It’s been consistently rising about the same pace,” Walsh explained.

As of September 7, Walsh implemented a vaccine requirement for city employees. City workers either had to show they are vaccinated, or get tested weekly, and new hires have to be vaccinated. Walsh said the city is still collecting data so he doesn’t have the numbers yet on how many city workers are vaccinated, but he’s satisfied by the response so far.

“All indications are that people are going along with the policy,” Walsh added, “My hope is that it does lead more people to get vaccinated so they don’t have to through the inconvenience of getting a test.”

Mayor Walsh said he is not aware of any resignations as a result of the vaccine requirement. He expects to have the vaccination numbers by the end of this week.