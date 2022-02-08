As COVID number continue to decline, Onondaga County announces two new deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Tuesday.

According to County Executive Ryan McMahon, the two deaths were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s. He did not specify if either had underlying conditions.

McMahon also tweeted that the county has 900 active cases with 90% of them being in residents under 59 years old. 147 people are in the hospital and 23 of them are in the ICU. McMahon says both of those numbers are down compared to weeks past. Four of the 147 patients are under the age of 18, according to McMahon.