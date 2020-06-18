As NY reopens, new jobless claims are still high

Live Now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many parts of New York are in Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan and many businesses are reopening, more than 96,000 New Yorkers filed initial claims for unemployment last week.

Nationally, the number of initial claims was more than 1.5 million.

We’ve been keeping track of the numbers. Below you can see the trend in jobless claims across the nation, here in New York, and get a comparison between the COVID-19 jobless claims and the Great Recession as well as comparisons to last year’s booming economy.

