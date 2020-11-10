Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay tests positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — New York Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay has tested positive for COVID-19.
Republican Barclay announced the positive test in a statement on Monday night.
Barclay had taken the test as a “precautionary measure.”
Read the full statement below:
“As a precautionary measure, I took a COVID-19 test today. Regrettably, I have tested positive for the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, I feel it important to inform the members of the community and my colleagues.
In recent days, I have had little to no activity outside of my home, and have not traveled outside the region since returning from a trip to Albany early last week. Since the start of the outbreak, I have taken social-distancing guidelines and prevention protocols very seriously, and I encourage others to continue to do so.
I’m optimistic for a quick turnaround in the near future.”
