Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic in Moravia on Friday

MORAVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in Moravia on Friday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be at the Moravia Fire Department.

This is a rapid result COVID-19 clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms. You must have an appointment.

How to make an appointment –

• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.

• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.

• When making your appointment we need your:

o Legal name (not nicknames)

o Email address

o Home address

o Phone number

o Insurance information

o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and date of birth.

o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.