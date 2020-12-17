MORAVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in Moravia on Friday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be at the Moravia Fire Department.
This is a rapid result COVID-19 clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms. You must have an appointment.
How to make an appointment –
• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.
• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.
• When making your appointment we need your:
o Legal name (not nicknames)
o Email address
o Home address
o Phone number
o Insurance information
o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and date of birth.
o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Give Kids The Gift of Wonder And Discovery
- Newsfeed Now: FDA advisers review Moderna’s emergency use request, Marine saves child from burning car
- Cuomo gives update on COVID-19 numbers across the state, declares 18 counties in State of Emergency after storm
- Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic in Moravia on Friday
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App