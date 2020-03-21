Attorney General urging New Yorker’s to file complaints against employers ignoring COVID-19 orders

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Attorney General Letitia James is urging employees who believe their employer is violating labor laws related to COVID-19 to contact her office.

Businesses deemed non-essential, like hair salons, movie theaters, and many others were ordered to close until further notice this week amid the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Each and every one of us is called to work together and cooperate with emergency responders and public officials who are working hard to keep all New Yorkers safe. During this time, my office is closely monitoring the treatment of employees across the state,” said Attorney General James.

If you believe your employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders you can contact the NYS Attorney General’s Office at (212) 416-8700 or Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov.

Attorney General James has urged businesses to allow employees to work from home where applicable in accordance with the recent executive orders.