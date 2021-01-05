Auburn Community Hospital offering asymptomatic COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic on Wednesday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be held at Auburn Community Hospital on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is for those people are NOT experiencing any symptoms. An appointment is necessary for this clinic.

How to make an appointment
• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.
• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.
• When making your appointment we need your:
o Legal name (not nicknames)
o Home address
o Phone number
o Email address (you must provide an email address when making an
appointment in order to receive results through the portal)
o Insurance information
o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and
date of birth.
o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.

