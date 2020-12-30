Auburn Correctional Facility inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Dec. 27, an inmate at the facility who was currently positive for COVID-19 was pronounced dead at the Auburn Community Hospital. The official cause of death will be determined and released by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, visitation was previously suspended at a number of DOCCS facilities. According to the department, visitation will be temporarily suspended at all DOCCS facilities starting on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

In facilities where cases have spiked, the department said they have deployed rapid testing for staff. They said they are also in the process of implementing regular, voluntary staff testing at each facility.

On Dec. 14, the department suspended the intake of state-ready individuals from county jails. The decision will be reviewed 30 days from the start date.

DOCCS with DOH has recently developed an asymptomatic surveillance testing plan that will let incarcerated individuals be tested every week in order to stop potential outbreaks. This testing started on Dec. 21.