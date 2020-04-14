Auburn Police reminding CNYers that outdoor areas of public schools are closed

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police are reminding Central New Yorkers that outdoor areas of public schools are closed because of the pandemic.
This includes Holland Stadium, the Auburn High track and playgrounds and sports fields associated with Auburn schools.
You can still walk around neighborhoods and parks but keep distance between your family and others to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police: Overall crime dropping during pandemic; huge number of COVID-19 related calls
- South Korea sending COVID-19 test kits to United States
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on coronavirus
- Respiratory therapist with St. Joseph’s Health shares what it’s like on the front lines of COVID-19
- Are heart attack patients avoiding hospitals amid COVID-19?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App