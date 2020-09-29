Backlog of coronavirus tests at NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Actions are now being taken to improve a backlog for coronavirus testing at NBT Bank Stadium after more people fit the criteria to be tested than the county or Upstate hospital anticipated.

The testing is for students or teachers showing symptoms and need a negative test before going back to school.

On Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon acknowledged the backlog and long wait times. Upstate hospital says it will improve its reservation system. The county will also be adding nasal swabs in addition to saliva testing.

“You still can take your kid to get tested anywhere else, you don’t need to go to this site. You can go to the doctor, you can go to Syracuse Community Health Center, you can go to the other Upstate site. So it doesn’t mean that this is the only site. But this is the saliva test site, and we know the saliva test is a little bit less intrusive for younger children,” McMahon said.

If you go to the NBT site, you need to make an appointment.