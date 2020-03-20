(WSYR-TV) — Bank of America officials said that it will let some customers postpone payments during the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said the relief is for people who can show their hardship is due to the pandemic.
Those customers might be able to pause mortgage, auto loan and credit card payments.
According to Bank of America, small businesses with loans could also get a break.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NewsChannel 9 asks doctors most commonly asked coronavirus questions
- Tompkins County confirms 11 cases of COVID-19, reinforcing importance of social distancing
- Unemployment numbers rising quickly due to coronavirus pandemic
- Bank of America to let some customers postpone payments
- Madison Co. closes office buildings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App