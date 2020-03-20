Closings
Bank of America to let some customers postpone payments

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — Bank of America officials said that it will let some customers postpone payments during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said the relief is for people who can show their hardship is due to the pandemic.

Those customers might be able to pause mortgage, auto loan and credit card payments.

According to Bank of America, small businesses with loans could also get a break.

