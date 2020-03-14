Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to close indefinitely due to COVID-19

In this photo provided by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Larry Walker poses near the wall of plaques, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Walker said on Tuesday that his Hall of Fame plaque will show him in Colorado Rockies cap, not a Montreal Expos hat. He added the key to picking the Rockies is that Colorado was “where the majority of my damage was done.” (Milo Stewart, Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via AP)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown will close indefinitely because of COVID-19 concerns on Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m.

The Hall says this is a precautionary measure that is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Hall of Fame will provide updated information regarding this closure on each subsequent Sunday at 12 p.m. beginning on March 22. These updates will be shared at baseballhall.org and via the Hall of Fame’s social media channels.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9