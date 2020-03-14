Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to close indefinitely due to COVID-19

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown will close indefinitely because of COVID-19 concerns on Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m.
The Hall says this is a precautionary measure that is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Hall of Fame will provide updated information regarding this closure on each subsequent Sunday at 12 p.m. beginning on March 22. These updates will be shared at baseballhall.org and via the Hall of Fame’s social media channels.
