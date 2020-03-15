Baseball Hall of Fame closing to the public Sunday night

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown will close to the public Sunday night until further notice.

Like most professional sports leagues including the MLB, NHL, and NBA, the temporary closure is meant to cut down on the number of large gatherings and the further spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from the Hall of Fame.

The closure will take effect Sunday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m.

The Hall of Fame plans to provide updated information regarding their closure on each subsequent Sunday at 12:00 p.m. beginning on March 22.

These updates will be shared at baseballhall.org and via social media.