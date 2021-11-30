Based on phone calls with medical leaders, Onondaga County Executive says hospitals are ‘holding their own’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the Syracuse-area’s three hospital systems are “holding their own,” based on a call he had with leaders of the three organizations.

McMahon said he pushed the administrators to share the maximum capacity of patients each could hold, but was not willing to share those numbers publicly.

The number of people hospitalized as of Tuesday, 136, is the second all-time highest and the highest since January, but half of the peak last December.

The difference now is the hospitals have fewer nurses, forcing some previously open beds to be shut down.

The executive says he’ll use the data from Tuesday’s phone calls and work with his health department to develop a maximum hospitalizations benchmark that would promote mask suggestions to mask requirements.

McMahon said, “If we do have to act and I do have to do make tough decisions that will make people upset for a period of time, (it’s important) that they take the decision seriously. They know it’s not a knee-jerk reaction, that this is thoughtful. This is something we just didn’t jump to when others suggestion we should have. So people comply. You can say whatever you want at this podium, if nobody complies, it’s useless.”