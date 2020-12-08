Bassett Healthcare offering virtual information session on COVID-19 vaccine

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 17 at 12 p.m., Bassett Healthcare Network will be hosting a virtual information session about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The webinar will be hosted via Zoom or you can call in by phone:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join.
https://bassett.zoom.us/j/95037582789?pwd=WGxPUE81eEFnZzB3dHgrRC9adktwdz09
Passcode: 729538

By telephone: Dial the number below and follow the prompts to enter in the meeting ID and the Password.

1 646 876 9923
Meeting ID: 472 571 706
Password: 141314

