Bath & Body Works temporarily closing stores in U.S., Canada due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bath & Body Works announced it will be temporarily closing its stores in the United States and Canada due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow made the announcement on the retailer’s website and stated that employees would still be paid during the closure.
“While our associates are home with their loved ones at this critical time, we’ll support them with pay, as well as look for other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they’ve done,” Meslow stated.
Meslow also said that the retailer will prioritize inventory to online shipping, so customers can shop from home.
