Bed, Bath and Beyond to temporarily close all U.S. & Canada stores

(WSYR-TV) — Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in the United States and Canada will close until at least April 3.
That comes as more and more retailers temporarily close to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Bed, Bath and Beyond officials said that the company will continue to pay its employees and offer benefits during the closure.
At first, Bed, Bath and Beyond planned to keep about half its locations open.
But, employees expressed concern for their health. So now, all stores are temporarily closed.
