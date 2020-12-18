Before playing politics, Joe Driscoll played music and kicks off Shifty’s virtual music series before bar pauses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Years before playing politics as a Syracuse common councilor, Joe Driscoll played music at gigs across Central New York, including Shifty’s on Burnet Avenue.

Friday, Driscoll will play another show for Shifty’s. Unlike the past, his fans won’t be there with him. Instead, they’ll be watching a live stream of the show.

Shifty’s is hosting a series of musicians before the bar shuts down at the end of 2020 to take a break, waiting to reopen when coronavirus limitations ease up.

As a former bartender, Driscoll understands what the pandemic has done to small businesses. As a councilor, he’s aware of a similar crisis facing the Syracuse city government budget.

Driscoll is one of the many leaders waiting for the federal government to agree on a stimulus relief package that doesn’t only help private businesses, but also helps city and county governments fund their operations and services.

Syracuse has had to force workers to go without some days of pay, cut budgets to different departments including police, and stop its sidewalk snow-clearing service.

