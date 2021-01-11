Beginning Thursday, Kinney to provide COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 and older

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Kinney pharmacies in New York State will begin vaccinating those 75 and older with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, beginning Thursday. An appointment must be made, and this is for those 75 and older only.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, it has been Kinney’s top priority to be there for our communities to provide the medications, supplies, and care they need,” said Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph. President of Kinney Drugs. “For several weeks, we have been providing drive-through COVID testing in many of our pharmacies, and we are proud that our Kinney pharmacists are now part of the vaccination solution. As we have since 1903, our employee-owners remain 100% committed to supporting our communities on the front lines and will help bring this pandemic under control.”

Interested persons should visit: https://kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/covid-19/vaccination-scheduling/ny/ for all necessary information, including:

• How to schedule a vaccination appointment (for those 75+ ONLY)
• Link to all NYS-mandated online forms
• Link to Kinney’s online appointment scheduler
• Expectations for vaccination appointments
• Senior transportation resources by county
• Facts on the Moderna vaccine
• Cost (there will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient)

