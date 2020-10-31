Behind-the-scenes of weekend enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines at bars

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday was a difficult day in Onondaga County with 99 new cases of COVID-19. Now, the crackdown on careless behavior begins.
NewsChannel 9 went undercover with the county government, who is making sure guidelines are being followed.
We can report that we went to four different bars. The Penny Pub on West Fayette and Clinton Street Pub both passed inspections.
Limerick Pub passed and was actually closing early to avoid the Halloween crowd.
Margaritas Mexican Cantina did have a crowd outside that was broken up, but no fines were given. The inside was also up to guidelines.
And these surprise inspections should not come as a surprise.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the data shows that bars and restaurants are where this virus is being spread.
“The data for the first time shows glaring issues with bars and restaurants,” said McMahon. “So, this weekend we will warn everybody right now we are coming out with a very aggressive enforcement detail this weekend and we are going to be looking for those not following the rules.”
