Beware of COVID-19 guidance for concerts at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning on going to a concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, like the Dave Matthews Band concert on Wednesday, have your mask handy. If you are not vaccinated, per CDC guidance you need to wear a mask.

Regardless of your vaccination status, masks are required in all indoor areas, including bathrooms. However, if you plan to attend the Dave Matthews Band concert, proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is not required for admission.

Live Nation, which operates the amphitheater, has updated its COVID guidelines. Starting on October 4, Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry at any of their owned and operated festivals and venues in the U.S.

Dave Matthews Band fans traveled from all over on Wednesday to see the show. NewsChannel 9 spoke with Rebecca Herrmann, a fan from Philadelphia about how she and her friends are staying safe.

“It’s important to make sure you’re staying safe with COVID, if you’re not vaccinated obviously wear a mask,” said Herrmann. “Make sure you keep your distance as much as you can 0:43 but just trust that everyone around you is doing the right thing.”

If you’re planning to go to future concerts check the Amp’s website for guidelines as they may change as the situation progresses. Certain shows and events may have their own guidelines.