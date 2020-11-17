Binghamton University moves to remote learning

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Binghamton University President Harvey G. Stenger announced on the school’s website that beginning Wednesday, November 18, the school was moving to remote learning after the school met the threshold for positive COVID-19 cases.

Stenger wrote, “Over the last seven days, we have completed almost 5,000 tests, a new record for our Bearcat community. So, while we have crossed the 100 positive case threshold, it is also important to understand the broader context and recognize that your efforts this past semester have paid off. While the surrounding community stands at a 3.2% positivity rate, we are here on campus at a manageable 1.61%.”

Stenger went on to write, “Starting tomorrow, Nov. 18, we will halt in-person classes following the Fall Semester Departure Guidance issued from the SUNY Chancellor and the New York State Department of Health’s Supplemental Guidance. We recognize that this pause will bring us to the Thanksgiving break when you are to return home for the remainder of the fall 2020 semester. We ask that you remain on campus or in your current off-campus residences until the scheduled break and, most importantly, that you report for your scheduled coronavirus test prior to returning to your home communities.”