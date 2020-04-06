(WSYR-TV) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is making changes all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
One of the changes includes taking the temperatures of employees when they arrive to ensure that they are fit to work.
They are also limiting how many people can be inside at one time, up to 20 percent of a store’s total capacity.
New signage will also go up to encourage social distancing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- BJ’s Wholesale Club making changes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Lawmakers pressure Bureau of Prisons to stop inmate transfers
- Family Healthcast: Answering COVID-19 questions
- Tuesday night Super Moon may be tough to see in CNY
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App