BJ’s Wholesale Club making changes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
BJ's Wholesale Club74632366-159532

(WSYR-TV) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is making changes all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

One of the changes includes taking the temperatures of employees when they arrive to ensure that they are fit to work.

They are also limiting how many people can be inside at one time, up to 20 percent of a store’s total capacity.

New signage will also go up to encourage social distancing.

