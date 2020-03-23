Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Boeing temporarily shuts down assembly lines in Washington State

(WSYR-TV) — Boeing announced on Monday that they will be temporarily shutting down assembly lines in Washington State for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.

Company officials said the shutdown will last 14 days.

This comes as Boeing’s Washington production workers union announced that one of its members who worked at a plant in Everett, Washington died of complications from the disease.

