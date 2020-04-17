Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Boeing to call back thousands of employees to start producing planes

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Boeing officials said that the company will call back thousands of employees to start producing planes again in Washington State.

That comes despite a virtual halt in orders.

Company officials said it will take steps to ensure the workers are safe.

The 27,000 employees will return in stages with most back by April 24.

