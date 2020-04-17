Boeing to call back thousands of employees to start producing planes

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Boeing officials said that the company will call back thousands of employees to start producing planes again in Washington State.

That comes despite a virtual halt in orders.

Company officials said it will take steps to ensure the workers are safe.

The 27,000 employees will return in stages with most back by April 24.