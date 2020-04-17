Boeing to call back thousands of employees to start producing planes

(WSYR-TV) — Boeing officials said that the company will call back thousands of employees to start producing planes again in Washington State.
That comes despite a virtual halt in orders.
Company officials said it will take steps to ensure the workers are safe.
The 27,000 employees will return in stages with most back by April 24.
