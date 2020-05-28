BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon canceled; race had been postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of coronavirus pandemic.
This is a developing story. Check back for more shortly.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Boston Marathon now cancelled
- City of Oswego to make it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor seating
- WATCH Onondaga County’s COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
- Almost 3,000 without power in Cortland County
- Hundreds take advantage of free milk event in Auburn
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App