Bowling alleys now allowed to reopen in New York State

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gym reopenings in New York State are still at least a week away, but people can now get some exercise at the bowling alley.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for bowling alleys to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

This means that every other lane will be closed and masks must be worn.

If you want anything to eat or drink, you can do so at your lane, but it will have to be brought to you.

All bowling alleys must also have cleaning protocols in place to reopen.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected