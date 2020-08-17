Bowling alleys now allowed to reopen in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gym reopenings in New York State are still at least a week away, but people can now get some exercise at the bowling alley.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for bowling alleys to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

This means that every other lane will be closed and masks must be worn.

If you want anything to eat or drink, you can do so at your lane, but it will have to be brought to you.

All bowling alleys must also have cleaning protocols in place to reopen.