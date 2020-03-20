Byrne Dairy is hiring

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) One of Central York’s best-known businesses is hiring.

Byrne Dairy reported Friday that as an essential business it is still operating at full capacity.

It is hiring for full-time positions with benefits at all of its Syracuse locations and its Cortland facility.

Positions are available for all shifts, and the company is looking for forklift operators, mechanics, and manufacturing technicians.

In a news release sent to NewsChannel 9, Byrne said it was “an essential food and beverage manufacturer that is an important part of the local food supply chain in Central New York and the greater region.”

The announcement comes as thousands of workers in Central New York have be let go or had their small businesses collapse as the nation attempts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

You can apply for open positions at the company’s website.

