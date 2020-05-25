Campgrounds in NYS finalizing reopening plans

FILE – In this July 25, 2018, file photo, River Martinez, 10, breaks camp at the Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The Interior Department is considering recommendations to modernize campgrounds within the National Park Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

(WSYR-TV) — It looks like campgrounds are getting ready to open, but some are not quite there yet.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for campsites to open, but the State Parks Department said its campsites, cabins, cottages and pavilion shelters are currently closed.

New reservations for the 2020 season are suspended until further notice.

State parks are finalizing plans to reopen campgrounds safely.