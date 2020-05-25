Live Now
Daily coronavirus update

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Campgrounds in NYS finalizing reopening plans

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 25, 2018, file photo, River Martinez, 10, breaks camp at the Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The Interior Department is considering recommendations to modernize campgrounds within the National Park Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

(WSYR-TV) — It looks like campgrounds are getting ready to open, but some are not quite there yet.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for campsites to open, but the State Parks Department said its campsites, cabins, cottages and pavilion shelters are currently closed.

New reservations for the 2020 season are suspended until further notice.

State parks are finalizing plans to reopen campgrounds safely.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected