Campgrounds in NYS finalizing reopening plans

(WSYR-TV) — It looks like campgrounds are getting ready to open, but some are not quite there yet.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for campsites to open, but the State Parks Department said its campsites, cabins, cottages and pavilion shelters are currently closed.
New reservations for the 2020 season are suspended until further notice.
State parks are finalizing plans to reopen campgrounds safely.
