(WWTI) — Changes will soon take effect at the U.S.-Canadian border.

On Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that it is removing all COVID-19 border and travel measures.

With this announcement, all travelers regardless of citizenship will no longer have to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app, provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre- or on-arrival testing, complete COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation, and monitor and report signs of COVID-19.

Additionally, transport Canada will remove existing travel requirements including health checks for travel on air and rail or wearing masks on planes and trains.

According to Officials, the decision to remove COVID-19 restrictions was based on lower COVID-19 cases, high vaccination rates, and lower hospitalization and death rates.

These changes will take effect Saturday, October 1, 2022.